Dispatches From the NFT Art Boom

Beeple, Everydays: The First 5000 Days. Photo: Beeple via Christie’s

The shot heard round the traditional art world where NFTs are concerned was the March sale at Christie’s of Everydays: The First 5000 Days by Beeple (né Mike Winkelmann), who can now claim to have commanded the third-highest auction price of any living artist. The person who made it happen was Noah Davis, a specialist in postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s New York and — as of a few weeks ago — its head of cryptoart. (“We’re still workshopping it,” he says of the title. “It’s a little clunky.”)

I was haunted by Beeple on my Instagram but more haunted by meme accounts reposting his images. I wasn’t familiar with his practice until December of last year, when he had that huge, splashy suite of sales at Nifty Gateway. As an auction person, when you see numbers on the board like that coming out of the blue, you pay attention.

With the Beeple sale, it was something that the business side had a lot of appetite for. We were already intrigued by the idea of accepting cryptocurrency for payments, so we used this opportunity to test that out. That was more than enough motivation for everybody above me to get behind the initiative, but it certainly helps that I was able to explain what was happening on Nifty Gateway and bubbling up on Clubhouse and on Twitter, to back up my thesis that NFTs were going to very quickly and in short order revolutionize every creative industry.

During the sale, I felt astonishment. Elation. I felt like Pandora at some points. I felt like Faust at other points. I felt like Michael Jordan.

I will tell you straight up that there were maybe three or four people who participated in the Beeple sale that we knew previously. Everybody else was brand new. Look at Justin Sun. He was the direct underbidder in the Beeple sale, and he turned around and he bought a Marie-Thérèse painting by Picasso and Warhol triple self-portrait in a fright wig for more than $20 million. That was his first transaction with Christie’s.

I think a lot of artists entering this space are very quickly going to see that it doesn’t work for their practice. It’s a novelty thing — there’s a degree of FOMO. You’ll see people dipping their toes into the NFT world and then quickly exiting. But there are definitely artists thinking about NFTs in the right way and who are going to create NFTs that are going to be mind-boggling and interesting and aesthetically satisfying to somebody from the blue-chip fine-art world. Beeple and his ilk are not those artists. They have a very populist aesthetic. People have described it as screen-saver art, or visual junk food, and I think that’s totally appropriate to categorize it that way — if you want to look at it from a sort of privileged, ivory-tower perspective. But this movement has nothing to do with Donald Judd or minimalism or the concerns of the art-historical canon. If art history is a tree of life, then cryptoart has been evolving in a primordial soup that’s nearby. It’s a totally different beast. Comparisons are futile, but the closest one I can think of is street art, because it was so different from the aesthetic of contemporary art and because it made all of the hifalutin art people cringe.

Nobody’s neutral on this issue. A lot of people are shivering in their boots. With the advent of NFTs and the blockchain—the kind of transparency that it allows and requires—it really does pull the rug out from underneath a lot of strategies that have been tried and true in the art world for millennia. Now there’s a lot of subterfuge and a lot of cloak and dagger. Especially for emerging artists who are being widely speculated on in the secondary marketplace and even tertiary marketplaces, we might have two or three different intermediaries between the buyer and the seller. With the blockchain, that’s no longer a hoop that people have to jump through. The bodies are buried in plain sight.