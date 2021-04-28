Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball Wig Breaks Its Silence

Photo: PPLOS/P&P/MEGA

You know how Lucy must’ve felt after eating all of those chocolates on the conveyor belt, because she just wanted to do her job well? Yeah, that. Nicole Kidman has been photographed by paparazzi while filming the Lucille Ball biopic Being the Ricardos, complete with a powder blue suit and a striking red wig. Just out of frame is Javier Bardem, who’s portraying Ball’s on- and offscreen husband, Desi Arnaz. The film, which is written and directed by the newly taken Aaron Sorkin, is said to follow the famous couple throughout one production week as they film an episode of I Love Lucy ﻿— which culminates in a personal bombshell that may ruin the lives of Ball and Arnaz. Interestingly, the very American role of Ball has always been circled by Australian actors: Cate Blanchett was initially set to star before a scheduling conflict got in the way. Now Kidman’s wig got some ‘splainin to do.