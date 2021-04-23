Nomadland Wins Big at Film Independent Spirit Awards

Chloé Zhao. Photo: Getty Images for Film Independen

This year’s virtual Film Independent Spirit Awards saw awards juggernaut Nomadland garner the most trophies of the night, with four wins for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. The Sound of Metal also won for Best First Feature, and Emerald Fennell took home the Best Screenplay award for Promising Young Woman. Television was also honored at the ceremony for the first time in Spirit Awards history, with I May Destroy You finally (!) getting its deserved due, winning both Best New Scripted Series as well as Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Feature

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always)

Kelly Reichardt (First Cow)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Best First Feature

I Carry You With Me

The 40-Year-Old Version

The Sound of Metal

Miss Juneteenth

Nine Days

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always)

Julia Garner (The Assistant)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed (The Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Rob Morgan (Bull)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze (Miss Juneteenth)

Yeri Han (Minari)

Valerie Mahaffey (French Exit)

Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always)

Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Orion Lee (First Cow)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Benedict Wong (Nine Days)

Best Screenplay

Bad Education

Minari

The Half of It

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green (The Assistant)

Noah Hutton (Lapsis)

Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth)

Andy Siara (Palm Springs)

James Sweeney (Straight Up)

Best Cinematography

Jay Keitel (She Dies Tomorrow)

Shabier Kirchner (Bull)

Michael Latham (The Assistant)

Hélène Louvart (Never Rarely Sometimes Always)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

Best Editing

I Carry You With Me

The Invisible Man

Residue

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

John Cassavetes Award

The Killing of Two Lovers

La Leyenda Negra

Lingua Franca

Residue

Saint Frances

Robert Altman Award

One Night in Miami

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Time

The Mole Agent

Best International Film

Bacurau

The Disciple

Night of the Kings

Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Piaget Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Someone to Watch Award

David Midell (The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain)

Ekwa Msangi (Farewell Amor)

Annie Silverstein (Bull)

Truer Than Fiction Award

Cecilia Aldarondo (Landfall)

Elegance Bratton (Pier Kids)

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

City So Real

Immigration Nation

Love Fraud

We’re Here

Best New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You

Little America

Small Axe

A Teacher

Unorthodox

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)

Jordan Kristine Seamón (We Are Who We Are)

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Conphidance (Little America)

Adam Ali (Little America)

Nicco Annan (P-Valley)

Amit Rahav (Unorthodox)

Harold Torre (Zero, Zero, Zero)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You