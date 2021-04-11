Whether their show is about movies, politics, or multiple unsolved murders, podcast hosts feel compelled to have jokes, even if that is not their strong suit. If listeners of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s Spotify podcast Renegades: Born in the USA expected to be busting a gut during your average episode, they might have found themselves disappointed, but that’s not how Obama (played by Chris Redd) and the Boss (portrayed by Beck Bennett) saw it when they stopped by Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update last night to hype their recent project. “Oh, we riff,” Barack declares. “You never know what’s going to come out of my mouth.”

Like, uh, whether Sprite is the best soda or not. “You can’t go around liking Sprite,” declares Obama, to Springsteen’s gentle disagreement. Update host Michael Che isn’t having it, thought. “For such interesting people, it kinda sounds like just two guys talking,” he admits. Okay, but what about Barack’s scintillating anecdote about seeing some strawberries? “So, I’m walking yesterday, right? What do I see on the sidewalk? Bunch of strawberries,” the former president enthuses. “Pile of ‘em. Pretty unusual. Took a picture, sent it right to my daughters. No response.” Okay, that’s kind of funny. Classic Barry.