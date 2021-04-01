Olivia Rodrigo Swears It’s ‘Deja Vu’ in Her New Music Video

White cars, front yards … it’s all so familiar. Olivia Rodrigo tries to forget about her drama-starting debut single “drivers license” with her latest track, “deja vu,” from her newly announced debut album. The video starts behind the wheel, duh, as she contemplates the similarities between herself and her ex’s new girl. “So when you gonna tell her that we did that, too?” she breathes while putting on the same dress as her. “She thinks it’s special but it’s overused / That was our place, I found it first / I made the jokes you tell to her / When she’s with you / Do you get déjà vu when she’s with you?” “The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year for “drivers license,” which fans interpreted as a break-up ballad about her co-star Joshua Bassett and his rumored new girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter. After living out the plot of a teen drama in real life, Rodrigo wiped her entire Instagram on Sunday in anticipation of “deja vu.”

The 18-year-old says she wrote the track “a month after” writing “drivers license” in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “The concept of déjà vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends,” says Rodrigo in a release. “I started writing and recording ‘deja vu’ last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout.” Wait no longer. Listen to “deja vu” above and get ready for Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, out May 21.