Olivia Rodrigo Is Living Her Best Swiftie Life

Like mother, like daughter. Photo: Getty Images

While the rest of us cling to the faded memory of youth, Olivia Rodrigo is experiencing Fearless (Taylor’s Version) with all the excitement of the original release. The 18-year-old singer, songwriter, and Swiftie not only got a sneak peek of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), but also shared it with the world in fun videos featuring Conan Gray. “You ok?” Swift tweeted on Thursday. “NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME.” In the TikTok, Rodrigo and Gray sing along to “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version” with their own “You ok?” sign inspired by the music video. “No, bitch, I’m listening to the Fearless re-records,” Gray flashes his sign back.

You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME

((Album out at midnight!)) pic.twitter.com/yDJusP8TAs — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 8, 2021

So much to be emotional over, but we think we’ll start with Taylor Swift calling Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo her KIDS. The next generation has been chosen. They also jammed out to “White Horse” while wearing cowboy hats in an Instagram Reel. “Sobs in yee haw,” Taylor reposted it to her story. Miss Rodrigo has been considered a spiritual sister to Taylor Swift since her debut single “drivers license,” a break-up ballad so similar to early Swift it has an explosive bridge and real-life drama. When the song blew up, Swift commented “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud” on Rodrigo’s Instagram, quoting her own mother. If all this adds up to an Olivia Rodrigo feature on 1989 (Taylor’s Version), society will never be the same.