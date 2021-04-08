Original SNL Writer Anne Beatts Dies at 74

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Anne Beatts, one of the few female comedy writers to grace the halls of SNL in the 1970s, has died at the age of 74. Original SNL cast member Laraine Newman shared the news on Twitter, and it was later confirmed to Vulture by Stephen Galloway, dean of the Dodge College of Film and Media arts at Chapman University, where Beatts taught. According to the university’s website, Beatts taught film-and-television writing at Chapman, USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, and the School of Cinema and Television Arts at California State University at Northridge. She also privately taught sketch-comedy writing and performing. At the time of her death, she was working with with Judy Belushi-Pisano and Dan Aykroyd on an animated Blues Brothers series. Galloway confirmed Beatts had passed away on the evening of April 7 with her daughter by her side. The cause of death has not yet been announced.