Responsible Angel Alan Kim Walked His Dog Before the Oscars

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Nine-year-old Minari star Alan Kim can act, do tae kwon do, and take care of his pets. After celebrating his birthday on Saturday, the precious baby had another big event today — the 2021 Oscars, where Minari is nominated in six categories, including Best Picture. But the responsible little angel made sure to walk his dog first. Before heading to the red carpet, Kim posted photos on Instagram that show him strutting down the sidewalk in Thom Browne, a leash in hand. “It’s time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream,” he wrote. “Now it’s off to the show!” In the last picture, he heads off into the distance without his canine companion, presumably on his way to the 93rd Academy Awards. Shorts and mismatched socks have never looked so good.

Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung, who’s up for Best Director, also shared some at-home photos in a custom tux. Kim’s co-star Steven Yeun, who could potentially be the first Asian American to win Best Actor, wore black and white as well. Did the Minari men decide on the matching bow ties in advance? And more importantly, will we be seeing more happy tears from the movie’s youngest star?

no thoughts just steven yeun on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/moQde9d3to — khaleesi 🌱 (@spidercomicxs) April 25, 2021

Update 8:28pm: Kim continued to be adorable after arriving at Union Station. In his red carpet interview, he was asked if he was looking forward to meeting anyone. “No, not really, I’m fine with anybody,” he replied with a smile. The carefree legend was later spotted dancing and playing on his Nintendo Switch.

Giuliana Rancic: “Anyone you’re looking forward to seeing?”



Alan S. Kim, icon: pic.twitter.com/QaWnlisVp0 — Andrew Frye (@drewstevenfrye) April 25, 2021

We're just here to bless your feeds with a video of #Minari star Alan S. Kim dancing on the #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/OUrccgI8n4 pic.twitter.com/T9kKObxqi1 — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

i'm also going absolutely ballistic over alan kim bringing his nintendo switch to the oscars, absolute king pic.twitter.com/R0t21jQqjm — Cevin Kookman (@KevinCookman) April 25, 2021