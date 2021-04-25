Daniel Kaluuya Thanked His Mom and Dad for Having Sex in His Oscar Speech

Live TV, folks. You do love to see it. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Daniel Kaluuya won a very deserving Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, and in four short minutes, he managed to thank the Black Panthers, his co-stars, and … his parents for having sex. Kaluuya gave a passionate tribute to Hampton, saying, “Thank you for your light. He was on this earth for 21 years. 21 years, and he found a way to feed kids breakfast, educate kids, give free medical care, against all the odds.” He also spoke powerfully about the Black Panther Party, saying, “they showed me how to love myself, and with that love, it overflowed from the Black community to other communities. And it showed us the power of unity. That when they say divide and conquer, we say unite and center. Thank you so much for showing me myself.” But Kaluuya pivoted hard in the last moments of his speech, thanking his mom and dad for their healthy sex life, saying, “Let’s celebrate life, man. We’re breathing. We’re walking. It’s incredible. Life’s incredible! My mom met my dad. They had sex. It’s amazing!” Best of all, the feed cut to London, where Kaluuya’s mother and sister were watching his speech. Here’s them before he talked about his mom’s sex life:

Photo: ABC

And here’s after:

Photo: ABC

That part, apparently, was unscripted. Bless.