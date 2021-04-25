Oh boy, good luck Diane Warren, Daniel Pemberton, and everyone up for this year’s Best Original Song Oscar. As surprising as it was to find out “Husavik,” written by Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Göransson, and Savan Kotecha, from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga was nominated for this year’s Academy Award, it’ll be even more surprising if it doesn’t win, now that we’ve found ourselves tearing up over all these little sweaters and the beautiful glowing jewel that is the actual Húsavík, Iceland.

The first of Sunday’s Best Song nominee performances, airing as part of the Academy Awards’ pre-show Oscars: Into the Spotlight, singer Molly Sandén, who provided the singing voice for Rachel McAdams’ character Sigrit across from Will Ferrell’s Lars in the Netflix comedy, was joined by the adorably-dressed Húsavík children’s choir from the town’s port. And when those fireworks hit? Well, good luck to all of the other extremely deserving nominees. You are going to need it.