Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin Is Your Hot New Age-Appropriate Couple

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Surprise! The Oscars’ red carpet this year wasn’t just about the lamé gowns and forced chit-chat, with Best Original Screenplay nominee Aaron Sorkin walking and talking with his new girlfriend, supermodel Paulina Porizkova. The couple’s glamorous stroll comes days after “Page Six” reported that they would be using the Oscars as a debut for their relationship, which is purported to have been going on for several months. We’re particularly happy to see Porizkova, the proud new owner of a libido chair, looking so smitten, given her past few years with romance: Her husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, died in September 2019 while they were in the process of what appeared to be an amicable divorce, with Porizkova later claiming that Ocasek vindictively wrote her out of his will despite their two decades of marriage. “It’s made the grieving process really, really tricky,” she told CBS’s Sunday Morning at the time. “I’m never gonna get an answer, and that sucks.” Well, at least she can trade Candy-O for West Wing royalties now.