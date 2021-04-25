Tenured Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Oscars for her gorgeous Minari work, and, you know what, she’s pretty damn happy to get some recognization — if not a little taken aback, given how stacked the supporting actress contenders were. “Me being here by myself? This I can’t believe. Let me pull myself together,” she explained during her acceptance speech. “I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close? I’ve been watching so many of her performances. I have a little bit of luck, I think. I’m luckier than you. Or maybe it’s the American hospitality for the Korean actor, I’m not sure.” She added, as a special treat to her family back home, “I’d like to thank my two boys who made me go out and work. This is the result, because mommy worked so hard.” And now, mommy deserves a drag from an e-cigarette.