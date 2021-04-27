Stop Asking Youn Yuh-jung About Brad Pitt

Photo: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Youn Yuh-jung has had it, officially, with fielding questions about Brad Pitt. Was he nice? What did he smell like? Who cares? After winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Minari, she was escorted off the stage by presenter Brad Pitt and his sad little man-bun situation. Afterward, in the press room, journalists wasted her time asking the least-interesting question possible: Was she excited to meet Brad Pitt? Is a beautiful regal oak excited to meet a stick? Is the ocean excited to meet a shrimp? This actress just gave one of the best performances of the year. Speaking to the Korean media after winning the Academy Award, she was asked by a journalist about the American media’s fixation on her Pitt encounter. In a television clip posted to Twitter by a Loona stan account, she responds with the world’s classiest eye-roll, then says, “They kept asking me how it was meeting Brad Pitt,” and then she sips a glass of white wine. It’s a comeback as withering as it is glamorous. The fucks are simply not there to give. Between this and her BAFTA speech, we never want to see an awards season that doesn’t include her ever again.

lol youn yuhjung was talking to korean media after the oscars and one of them was like "that's all they (americans) keep asking you isn't it 😔" and she went "they kept asking me how it was meeting brad pitt 🙄🙄" pic.twitter.com/XGEv8sp6mZ — 👻💙🌊 (@ultseul) April 26, 2021