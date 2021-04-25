See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2021 Oscars

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Tonight’s finally the night. Airing live from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles, the 93rd Academy Awards are bringing a long awards season to a close. People are getting vaccinated, Zoom-call shows are almost over, and stars like Colman Domingo, Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan, and more are actually able to walk down the red carpet. It’s as if the bright lights of Hollywood are healing. So before you prep your last-minute Oscars snacks, how about you scroll down for some glitz and glam?

Chloe Zhao and Charlene Swankie. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Jon Batiste. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Emerald Fennell. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

Youn Yuh-jung. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Glenn Close. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Alan S. Kim and Christina Oh. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock