Tonight’s finally the night. Airing live from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles, the 93rd Academy Awards are bringing a long awards season to a close. People are getting vaccinated, Zoom-call shows are almost over, and stars like Colman Domingo, Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan, and more are actually able to walk down the red carpet. It’s as if the bright lights of Hollywood are healing. So before you prep your last-minute Oscars snacks, how about you scroll down for some glitz and glam?
See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2021 Oscars
Colman Domingo, Steven Yeun, Glenn Close, and more.
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock