Hot Priest Becomes Hot Peace Talk Coordinator in Oslo Trailer

The thing about movie adaptations of hit Broadway shows is they don’t always involve a tap-dance number. Sometimes, they’re a sober rumination on politics in the Middle East and foreign interventionism and there’s not even any singing. At least that’s true of the HBO Films adaptation of J.T. Rogers’s Tony-winning play Oslo, about “the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships, and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians, and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.” Ruth Wilson stars as the rad-as-hell-named Mona Juul (dank!), the real-life Norwegian foreign minister who helped orchestrate the 1993 Oslo talks. Starring alongside her is Andrew Scott, playing her husband, sociologist Terje Rød-Larsen. One interesting thing of note in this trailer is that they cast Israeli and Palestinian actors to respectively play Israeli and Palestinian roles. Directed by Bartlett Sher, Oslo debuts on HBO on Saturday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on HBO Max.