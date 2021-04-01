Give Paddington’s April Fools’ Day Joke a Hard Stare

Photo: StudioCanal

Hugh Grant not feeding his kids if they talk bad about the Paddington franchise wasn’t a joke, but the following tweet sure is: In what perhaps might be the only devastatingly good April Fools’ Day tweet to emerge from the internet (not that we wouldn’t mind a bit more effort), your favorite bear from Darkest Peru declared that he’s officially over his favorite food. You know, the fruity preserve that he slathers on all of his emergency hat sandwiches? Devours straight from the jar? Helps reform the prison system with? “I don’t like marmalade anymore,” he, the patron saint of squeezing oranges with his li’l paws, wrote. Given that Paddington’s Twitter feed roughly consists of 30 percent marmalade content (a recent musing: “Hot cross buns are much better than they sound and very nice toasted, with butter and marmalade”), we’re at a loss. Next thing we know, Winnie the Pooh could defect from the honey industrial complex.

I don't like marmalade anymore. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 1, 2021