Middle school can be its own alien world, as Maya Erskine knows well from creating and playing a middle schooler on Hulu’s PEN15. Now, she’ll take her skills to a different alien world, as the latest addition to Disney+’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Deadline reported that the star will play an unknown supporting role, and will be in at least three of the show’s six hour-long episodes. The series stars Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequels, and Hayden Christensen, who played Darth Vader. It will also include prequel stars Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse along with an otherwise stacked cast of Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, and Benny Safdie. Now the only person Disney+ needs to add is Erskine’s joined-at-the-hip PEN15 co-creator Anna Konkle.
PEN15’s Maya Erskine Graduates to Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+
Maya Erskine when she’s not a middle schooler. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images