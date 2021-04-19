Pete Davidson Calls Jake Paul a ‘Piece of Shit’ Amid Sexual-Assault Allegations

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

If you had the chance to say one thing to Jake Paul’s face, what would it be? Live from Atlanta on Saturday night, SNL star Pete Davidson hosted Triller Fight Club’s latest boxing match between the YouTuber and MMA fighter Ben Askren. Davidson himself had some fighting words for Paul throughout the show and even called out the recent sexual-assault allegations against Paul by content creator Justine Paradise. (The YouTuber denied all wrongdoing in a lengthy statement posted to social media last week.) The interview with Paul was super-awkward, probably because everyone in the room was being paid to be there, but it got even more tense when Davidson asked how Paul was “feeling” about the allegations. “Bro, you can’t joke around about that,” Paul said, laughing. Davidson replied by saying it was not a joke, asking if he’s “good.” “I’m good,” Paul addressed it while his entourage deflected. Leave it to a room full of men to really get into the tough issues. After finding out Paul’s favorite color, Davidson went over to Askren, who explained that “even if Jake Paul is a decent fighter, he’s still a shitbag of a human being.” “That’s the message we’re trying to get to the kids: that [Jake Paul] is a piece of shit,” Davidson declared. Paul hasn’t responded to Davidson’s statements with words or a boxing challenge yet.

The boxing match itself was fairly quick, with a first-round knockout from Paul. But speaking of knockouts, Doja Cat had the high of the night with a performance of “Rules” and “Streets” that proved she could keep performing songs from Hot Pink for the rest of her career and it would still hit. She also came out for “Best Friend” with Saweetie, and all we have to say is come get your girl. At least they remembered their set? Justin Bieber thanked Atlanta (you know, where he gets his peaches) after singing “Hold On,” “Somebody,” and “Peaches,” started walking offstage and then realized that “Anyone” was already cued up. “Wait,” he stopped himself. “Oh, shit!” Maybe it’s all that “weed from California”? Rap legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40 made their live debut as the supergroup Mt. Westmore in a 20-minute performance, combining hits like “It Was a Good Day” and “Gin N Juice” and concluding with their upcoming single, “Big Subwoofer.” They have reportedly recorded over 50 tracks and have an album planned for later this year. Paul won the fight, but congratulations to the musical guests for winning all this publicity.