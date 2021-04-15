Hey, Ho, Hell No: Pete Davidson to Play Joey Ramone in a Netflix Biopic

Look at this punk. Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Here is a non-exhaustive list of things that are not punk: Netflix, big-budget biopics, Pete Davidson. Yet none of that has stopped Netflix from announcing I Slept With Joey Ramone, a biopic starring Davidson as the leader of the pioneering punk band. The movie will be an adaptation of the memoir of the same name by Mickey Leigh, younger brother of Joey Ramone. The King of Staten Island won’t just play the King of Punk (famously a Queens resident himself), he’ll adapt the memoir alongside director Jason Orley, who also directed Davidson’s 2020 Netflix special Alive From New York. And somehow, all of this has the blessing of Joey Ramone’s estate, with the news even being announced on the 20th anniversary of the rocker’s death. Netflix has also provided a side-by-side of Davidson and Ramone, meant to make us feel better about this whole thing:

Photo-Illustration: Courtesy of Netflix; Photos by Kevin Winter via Getty Images and Marcia Resnick via Getty Images.

After this news, we wanna be sedated.