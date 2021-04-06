Pete Davidson Is Officially Out of His Mom’s Basement

Still has BDE (Basement Dweller Energy). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Congratulations to Pete Davidson’s mother. Her 18-year tour of duty went over by nine years, but her 27-year-old son has officially moved out of her basement and into his own luxury condo. The New York Post reports that the Saturday Night Live player purchased his pad for $1.2 million just before the New Year. Let’s be clear: Davidson moved out, not away. His new condo is about 35 minutes away from the $1.3 million home he bought for his mom four years ago (where he made himself comfy in the basement). He’s now on the North Shore of Staten Island, with two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and water views overlooking Manhattan. In 2020, Davidson turned his basement dwelling into a feature film, The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow, where Marisa Tomei played his mom. News of his move comes along with romance rumors. Davidson is reportedly dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, 25, though sources told Page Six they were taking it slow. The king of Staten Island has his castle, but the quest for a queen continues.