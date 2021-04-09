Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Indiana Jones 5 and She Better Be Wearing Leather

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

God, please give her a whip. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is joining Harrison Ford in the mythical fifth installment of Indiana Jones, per Lucasfilm. Directed by James Mangold, the film also sees the return of composer John Williams, who gave Raiders of the Lost Ark its iconic, suspenseful score. “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said Mangold. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Everyone’s adding a dash of Phoebe Waller-Bridge to their franchises. The Fleabag visionary starred alongside Harrison Ford’s younger self in Solo: A Star Wars Story, then joined the writing team on No Time to Die, the eternally delayed James Bond update. She and Donald Glover are currently set to star in a Mr. & Mrs. Smith adaptation for Amazon Prime Video, out in 2022. Indiana Jones 5 was initially scheduled for July 2021, but was pushed back due to script issues. In 2017, screenwriter David Koepp confirmed Shia LaBeouf, who played Jones’s son in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, would not be in the film. So, does Indy uncover his long-lost daughter in this one? Revisit that thought in a year, when Indiana Jones 5 comes out on July 29, 2022.