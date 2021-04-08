Let’s Go Crazy With Prince’s New Posthumous Album

Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

Dearly beloved, we’re gathered here today to talk about this thing called Welcome 2 America, a new Prince album that was previously unreleased and unheard until now. Time to put on some New Girl and celebrate! The musician’s estate announced that this posthumous album, which was recorded in 2010 and consisted of 12 songs before heading to his vault, is a “powerful creative statement that documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.” The title song, “Welcome 2 America,” is already available to stream before the album’s July 30 release. Following Prince’s death in 2016, his estate has sporadically released new material to commemorate and honor the Purple One’s artistry, which included 2018’s Piano and a Microphone 1983 and 2019’s Originals. And if it helps organize one of the most fabled and robust vaults in music history, that’s just a plus.