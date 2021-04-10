Prince Harry Will Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral in the U.K. on April 17

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry will return to the U.K. for the first time since he and Meghan Markle moved to California in March 2020, in order to attend the funeral service of his grandfather, Prince Philip. Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, and Harper’s Bazaar reports that the Duke of Sussex will be “following COVID-19 protocols for travel,” but Markle will not accompany him because she is pregnant and “did not receive medical clearance from her physician.” Prince Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral will take place on April 17 after eight days of national mourning, according to the BBC. A spokesperson for the palace told the news service, “Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life.” The ceremony will be televised, and members of the public have been asked not to gather to view the funeral or the military procession in an effort to avoid mass crowding amidst the ongoing coronavirus. In light of their grandfather’s death, Prince William will no longer deliver a speech at the BAFTA awards on Sunday, Variety confirmed.