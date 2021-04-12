All Truth No Lie, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Looks Dramatic

It’s the Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne sitting on a rocky mountaintop shown to us in a sweeping crane shot like it’s the “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” music video, for me. It’s Kathy Hilton’s hat that looks like a lampshade. It’s Crystal Minkoff saying Sutton Stracke is “just jealous,” and Sutton firing back, “Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?” The trailer for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dropped today, and the volume of drama packed into its brief two-minute run time is astronomical. We see that Lisa Rinna’s daughter is spending time with Scott Disick. Kim Richards changed her phone number and didn’t tell Kyle. Dorit Kemsley launched a bridal collection mid-pandemic. The trailer revealed that the full cast will be Kyle, Lisa, Erika, Dorit, Garcelle, and new addition Sutton, while Kathy and Crystal will have plenty of screen time and plotlines as “friends of.” We also have a release date: Wednesday, May 19, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Might we suggest some light reading until then?

