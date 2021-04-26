Photo: Instagram/BravoTV

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the Countess speaking: we have arrived, and on Peacock, of all places. On Monday, Bravo announced the cast of an upcoming addition to the Real Housewives Television Universe (RHTU), a mash-up series that will pluck some of your favs from their respective cities, and whisk them away for fine premieres and fireworks at a new, fabulous locale.

The cast of the new Peacock show will include The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards. The cast all took to their own personal Instagram accounts Monday to confirm the project, which, according to Entertainment Tonight, is shooting in Turks and Caicos as we speak. Hey, at least a Peacock subscription is less than a plane ticket, right?