A Magic Mike Reality Series Will Bump and Grind at HBO Max

Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

You can look and touch, as long as you have a few bills to throw in the G-strings: HBO Max has ordered a new competition series, The Real Magic Mike, to premiere later this year, which, with the help of executive producer (and OG Mike) Channing Tatum, will be chronicling a group of ten men who “lost their magic” as they transform into real-life stripper gods. “They will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence,” the streaming service teases. “As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike.” Aside from being a sexy quest for reinvention, the winner will be awarded with a cash prize and get an opportunity to perform at the upcoming Magic Mike Live stage show in Las Vegas, which is one of the horny enterprises that have been spun off from the films in recent years. Time to buy some assless chaps in solidarity.