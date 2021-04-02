Dear Readers, Regé-Jean Page Won’t Appear in Bridgerton Season Two

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

We, and the spoons, are crying into our bloomers. Bridgerton hottie Regé-Jean Page will not be appearing in the show’s second season, with his Duke of Hastings character getting way out of range from the horny wrath of Lady Whistledown. Variety reports that Page was always committed to doing just a one-season arc on the Netflix series, with the actor confirming to the outlet that a short stint is what appealed to him in the first place. “I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on,” Page explained. “There is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.” Bridgerton’s second season, which will be guided by the novels, will follow Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as its star suitor as he searches for a wife to settle down with. (The woman is apparently quite a firecracker.) Fans of the series know that following the first novel, The Duke & I, there are diminishing returns for the Duke, with his character only sporadically appearing thereafter. Still, we wouldn’t have complained about one final sex cameo on a staircase.