Break Out Your Golf Clap for Renée Zellweger’s New Comedy The Back Nine

Luckily for those of us who love Renée Zellweger in something funny, the Judy actress is working on a movie we hope will be on par with her past comedies. According to Deadline, Zellweger is set to star in the first film directed by Sex And The City executive producer Michael Patrick King. The 2 Broke Girls creator also wrote the screenplay, to be produced by Landline Pictures, alongside Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith.

Per Deadline, Zellweger will portray “Casey Jones, who gave up a golf career so that her husband could have one. When she wakes up one morning to find her 25-year-old marriage in free fall and her son off to college, she dusts off the clubs she tossed aside years ago in an effort to finally turn pro and redefine the ‘back nine’ of her life.” 25 years? Abandoned her career? Extremely dusty clubs? We’ll go ahead and get our hopes up now for a gender-swapped Billy Madison for the empty-nester set.