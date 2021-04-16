Hank Azaria Elects Richard Kind the Mayor of Hollywood

If this episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well doesn’t absolutely delight you, I don’t know what to tell you. Does anything make you happy? This episode involved two legendary character actors: Richard Kind and Hank Azaria, seeing each other for the first time in a year and a half on Instagram Live, after they figured out how it works. The two talked Brockmire, both the show and the podcast. Then they spent a good amount of time obsessing over their live viewer count, with Kind expressing outrage whenever the number dipped. “We’re interesting people!” he exclaimed, later imploring the audience to “please, call your friends.” If nothing else can make you happy, please take comfort in the fact that Richard Kind is always Richard Kind.

There is also a glimpse at Azaria’s cat, Kind’s incredibly impressive beard, and the story of how they met each other for the first time at a poker game hosted by Matthew Perry. We also learned something we already knew in our hearts: “You know everybody,” Azaria said to Kind at one point. “Richard really is the mayor of Hollywood, everyone — Richard Kind, and I would say John Krasinski.” Azaria also ran through a truly staggering number of impressions throughout the conversation, as Kind offered, “I’m not good with voices, I do me.” And that, in a nutshell, is why we love them both.