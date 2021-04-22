Rita Moreno Is Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It in Her Documentary Trailer

Listen up fives, a ten is speaking. In the trailer for Rita Moreno’s long-awaited documentary, Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, the EGOT legend recounts her life’s journey from Puerto Rico to how she became, well, an EGOT legend with one of the most distinguished names in Hollywood. Also providing talking-head commentary are superfans Gloria Estefan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Eva Longoria, all of whom believe Moreno is an embodiment of the American dream — even if Moreno revealed that she had to go through hell to get there. “I really was very often treated like a sex object,” she shares in one interview. “I think sometimes there are wounds that simply don’t heal well.” The doc will be premiering at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival before a theatrical release on June 18.

