Travis Scott performs at 2019’s Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field in Queens. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The fate of indoor concerts remains a mystery, but the organizers behind the nation’s biggest outdoor musical festivals are hoping you’re ready to get loud in close proximity to a ton of your fellow fans sometime this summer. According to Pitchfork, Rolling Loud announced the details of their 2021 festival, set to take place at Miami Gardens, Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25. The schedule retains Rolling Loud’s previously-announced headliners from last year’s festivities, which were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky will each close out one night of the festival.

The trio will be joined by dozens of acts that Rolling Loud hopes will have you lining up those vaccination appointments (please, god, before you go), including Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Flo Milli, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Jack Harlow, and festival special guest Bobby Shmurda. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 23 at 12 p.m. ET. You can check out the full line-up below, and if Rihanna ever felt inclined to join the love of her life A$AP Rocky onstage, one of the first musical events after a global pandemic wouldn’t be the worst place to do it.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI 2021



ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 23 @ 12PM EThttps://t.co/f7fXFBLWlU pic.twitter.com/rWrVPMpo6t — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) April 19, 2021