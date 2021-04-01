Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar Comedy Ghosts Picked Up at CBS

Photo: Getty Images

Likely very cute onscreen couple Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar are set to star in a single-cam comedy titled Ghosts for CBS this fall. The show, which was picked up for series on Wednesday, will follow McIver and Ambudkar’s struggling young couple as they inherit a beautiful and very haunted country house. Also starring on the show — probably as the titular ghosts — are Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock and Roman Zaragoza. Ghosts will be helmed by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman (New Girl) and is based on the 2019 BBC One TV show of the same name.