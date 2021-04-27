Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal to Premiere on Netflix in June

It’s shaping up to be a Sailor Moon summer. Netflix has announced that the latest installment of the Sailor Moon franchise, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal, will premiere globally on Netflix on June 3. The two-part film, which already premiered back in January and February in Japan, is based on the “Dream” arc of Naoko Takeuchi’s original manga series. Directed by Chiaki Kon, the movie will focus on the Sailor Guardians’ growth, as well as the relationship between Chibi-Usa and Helios. Netflix dropped a teaser for the film on social media on Tuesday, along with the brief caption, “Join all your favorite Sailor Guardians as they battle the mysterious Dead Moon Circus and awaken dazzling new powers.” A longer synopsis from Netflix elaborates, “Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town whose nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the Legendary Silver Crystal, rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe.” Intriguing!

Related