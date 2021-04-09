Put Your Hands Together for Saweetie on Gwen Stefani’s ‘Slow Clap’ Remix

It’s hours short of 5:44 a.m., but Gwen Stefani has already surrendered the “Slow Clap” remix — now with 100 percent more Saweetie. Amen! Stefani first dropped the single a month ago, as the followup to January’s “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” And just days ago, Saweetie — in a bounce back after her breakup from rapper Quavo — teased that she’d guest on a remix of the track, posting a shot from the new music video to Instagram. And speaking of, this video’s definitely less of a reintroduction, with the high school vibes throwing us right back to Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” music video from 2004. Applause all around.

