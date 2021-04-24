Scott Rudin Resigns From the Broadway League Amid Allegations

Photo: WireImage

On April 22, after many former employees of Broadway and film producer Scott Rudin came forward with allegations of workplace harassment and bullying in a number of high-profile articles, the Producers Guild of America condemned Rudin and formed a task force to address harassment in the industry. In response, the Actors’ Equity Association released a statement pressuring the Broadway League, the 700-plus-member national trade association of theater owners, operators, general managers, and producers, to also take action against Rudin, writing, “Unless or until Scott Rudin’s status as a Broadway League producer changes, our path is to make sure his productions follow the language in our collective bargaining agreements – which require a safe workplace and prohibit bullying and discrimination.”

Today, Rudin revealed to the New York Times that he is resigning from the Broadway League, saying, “In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late.” The Broadway League has not yet released a statement regarding Rudin’s departure.