Scott Rudin Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Following an April 7 story in The Hollywood Reporter in which multiple former employees of producer Scott Rudin accused him of “acts of intimidation” and “troubling interactions” in the workplace, Rudin has announced that he will be stepping back from an active role in his current Broadway ventures. Rudin gave his first public statement about the allegations on Saturday, telling the Washington Post, “’I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,’” continuing, “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows.’” Rudin did not specify what he defines as “active participation,” or who in the Broadway community will fill these positions. Rudin’s three active productions prior to the Broadway shutdown were To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, and The Book of Mormon. Rudin elaborated, “‘I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well-deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1,500 people working on these shows.’”