Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

You might already live in fear that Instagram has destroyed our relationship with our unfiltered faces, and TikTok our relationship with dancing below the waist, but Selena Gomez’s latest project is about to take your social media terror viral. According to Deadline, the Rare singer has joined the upcoming body-horror movie Spiral, which will be executive produced by Drake and his Euphoria co-EP Adel Nur. The news comes after Gomez finished shooting her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building earlier this month, which stars the singer as true crime aficionado Mabel who, alongside Steve Martin’s Charles and Martin Short’s Oliver, finds herself caught up in solving, presumably, a murder in their building.

Per Deadline, the film, to be directed by Petra Collins, is reportedly seeking a home on streaming. Phoebe Fisher will reportedly write the screenplay, based on a previous draft by Collins and Melissa Broder. Meanwhile, Gomez will star in Spiral as “a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.” Which, to be fair to our Black Mirror existence, isn’t that different from what happens to your knees anytime you try to learn a new TikTok dance.