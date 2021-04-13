Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Are Disney Vloggers Now

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are officially the corniest celebrity couple ever. They just gave what might be their first in-person interview as an engaged couple as an exclusive to an unofficial theme-park fan vlog called Chip and Company. In the bizarre video, the NFL-player-slash-Jeopardy!-host and the actress-slash-person sit with empty Mickey Mouse mugs in the middle of a Disney World hotel lobby, like they’re bored kids “playing TV host” while Mom and Dad fight at the check-in desk. Woodley is wearing Minnie Mouse ears on top of a hat that says “DOG DAD,” and Rodgers is in a Star Wars shirt and cargo shorts. Distressing. When asked about her favorite park, Woodley says “my parents loved Epcot because” and mimes a drinking motion. Upsetting. When asked what makes them proud of each other (come through, Disney mommy vlogger with the offbeat questions), Woodley strokes Rodgers’s knee and says, “I’m really proud, baby, of how you make the bed in the morning. You’re really good at it.” Rodgers out-weirds her by saying, “And I’m really proud of your diligence with brushing your teeth.” Are they reading off of cue cards auto-generated by a malfunctioning Carousel of Progress animatronic?

The part of the video that made us most question our reality is when the interviewer asks what their favorite Disney movies to watch on repeat are, and Woodley immediately says Avatar. As in, the James Cameron film that technically became Disney IP after the 21st Century Fox acquisition. It all just seems too suspicious to be real, but it’s also not an official Disney interview, so it couldn’t have been canned for promotional reasons, could it? What’s the ulterior motive here? Shailene, if you’re campaigning to play Anna and Elsa’s long-lost third sister Dorinda in Frozen 3, there’s got to be a better way.