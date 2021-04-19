Marvel Gets Simu Liu a Shang-Chi Trailer for His Birthday

We’ve heard of one ring to rule them all. We’ve heard of “7 rings.” But Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Now we’ve heard everything. In honor of its lead actor Simu Liu’s birthday, Marvel Studios dropped the trailer for its upcoming action film, which follows its titular lead character “who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.” Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi’s trailer gives us a taste of some elaborate action choreography and setpieces, plus supporting performances from Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s quippy sidekick and Tony Leung as the Mandarin, not to be confused with Ben Kingsley’s Mandarin impostor in Iron Man 3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released in theaters on September 3.

