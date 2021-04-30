Shelley (FKA DRAM) Re-Links With Erykah Badu on New Self-Titled Album

Erykah Badu and Shelley sing in 2016. Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic

He may have a new name, but it’s still no new friends for Shelley. The R&B singer-songwriter formerly known as DRAM released his first album under his birth name, Shelley FKA DRAM, on April 30, and it features a pretty familiar face: neo-soul icon Erykah Badu. Shelley previously linked with Badu on the song “WiFi,” off his 2016 album Big Baby DRAM; the two even performed the song when Badu hosted the 2016 Soul Train Awards. Their new duet “’93 Acura Vigor” picks up where they left off five years ago, singing another sensual love song on a more stripped-back beat, with Shelley and Badu each providing their share of silky vocals and fireworks. Shelley opens the song musing about the “certain magic” of duets. “We came together for quite a mood,” he says of his with Badu.

Badu isn’t the only guest on Shelley’s new album. The performer collaborated with some of the biggest names in R&B right now, including Summer Walker on opener “All Pride Aside” and H.E.R. on “The Lay Down,” which also features superstar producer Andrew Watt credited as WATT. Nice to re-meet ya, Shelley.