The Shiva Baby Creators Are Making a Queer Sex Comedy Called Bottoms

Photo: Getty Images

Hot off their Shiva Baby success, Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott are co-writing a sex comedy about queer high-schoolers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bottoms follows two unpopular girls who start a “fight club” in hopes of getting laid before they graduate. Sennott (who plays bisexual protagonist Danielle in Shiva Baby) will star, while Seligman will direct. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions is set to produce the Orion Pictures project. A premiere date for the film has yet to be announced, but we’re raising our glasses already — bottoms up.