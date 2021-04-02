SNL to Take on Big Book With Daniel Kaluuya

It’s April, and that can mean only one thing: We’re in the final moments of everyone’s vaccinations Oscar campaigns. The opening salvo of this home stretch happens tomorrow night with Daniel Kaluuya’s first turn at hosting Saturday Night Live. His promo for the show — alongside musical guest St. Vincent, who is dressed like some kind of sassy 1970s magazine editor, and cast member Aidy Bryant — seeks to get people to watch this wonky new thing called television instead of reading all our precious books. It’s a bold move to take on the all-powerful book industry’s stranglehold over American culture, but perhaps they have a point. Perhaps for too long we’ve allowed ourselves to become glued to big, smelly old books instead of basking in the healing glow of a screen. So, maybe give it a shot? Kaluuya, who was famously done dirty by the Golden Globes, is gunning for a Best Supporting Actor win at the upcoming Academy Awards movie (?!) premiering on April 25.

