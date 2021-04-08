Snooki Explains the Origins of Her ‘Hot Mess Pics’ in Highly Detailed Tweets

Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage

Nicole Polizzi is giving us a BTS (behind the Snooki) look at photos of her taken during her years on reality TV. “Please send pics of your favorite iconic Snooki outfits & I’ll explain what was going on,” she tweeted on April 6. As fans rose to the occasion, so did she. She revealed that a neck brace she was seen wearing was stolen from fellow Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino because she didn’t want to work. “i walked in and told our boss i broke my neck and couldn’t work,” she tweeted. “This pic is of me asking people where the bar is.” A photo of her looking deadpan was at an event where “they announced me and the whole crowd of 7k people boo’d me,” she explained. The reality star later opened up requests to “Snooki hot mess pics” in general. Photos she explained included shots of her dancing with a giant inflatable beer (she was binge-drinking and had no friends), her leading a penguin balloon down the street (she was pretending it was her child in preparation for motherhood), and her entering a club with a pickle dress and scepter (she thought they would give her free pickles). Check out some of her best explanations below.

I stole mikes neck brace because i didn’t want to work, so i walked in and told our boss i broke my neck and couldn’t work. This pic is of me asking people where the bar is https://t.co/aZpGX1pmT9 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

This was at an event where they announced me and the whole crowd of 7k people boo’d me. https://t.co/HF0KxoRzje — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

I had a club appearance in Vegas and thought “why don’t i show up as the pickle princess” thinking everyone would give me free pickles https://t.co/1mJfpiTjbs — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

I was binge drinking alone in Miami and had no friends, so i danced with the blow up beer. https://t.co/h7VZV6UVeA — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

Pregnant and pretending my penguin was my kid to prepare for motherhood. https://t.co/ND6LmgRPnE — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

Hungover walking to lunch, with a cigg and a water bottle filled with vodka https://t.co/tIg1KoG1e4 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

I was on a bender and dressed myself like i was 3 https://t.co/QZwjZLYL4w — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

Walking to the bar to day drink in Miami and i could hardly see where i was walking so it was a mystery every time i wore those glasses https://t.co/p0jUkCkzMC — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021