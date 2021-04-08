Nicole Polizzi is giving us a BTS (behind the Snooki) look at photos of her taken during her years on reality TV. “Please send pics of your favorite iconic Snooki outfits & I’ll explain what was going on,” she tweeted on April 6. As fans rose to the occasion, so did she. She revealed that a neck brace she was seen wearing was stolen from fellow Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino because she didn’t want to work. “i walked in and told our boss i broke my neck and couldn’t work,” she tweeted. “This pic is of me asking people where the bar is.” A photo of her looking deadpan was at an event where “they announced me and the whole crowd of 7k people boo’d me,” she explained. The reality star later opened up requests to “Snooki hot mess pics” in general. Photos she explained included shots of her dancing with a giant inflatable beer (she was binge-drinking and had no friends), her leading a penguin balloon down the street (she was pretending it was her child in preparation for motherhood), and her entering a club with a pickle dress and scepter (she thought they would give her free pickles). Check out some of her best explanations below.
Snooki Explains the Origins of Her ‘Hot Mess Pics’ in Highly Detailed Tweets
Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage