Sound of Metal, Nomadland Win DGA Awards

The Directors Guild of America honored the best directorial work of 2020 at Saturday night’s DGA Awards, with Chloé Zhao continuing her awards season domination and taking home the top prize for Nomadland. Also among the DGA winners were Darius Marder, for his feature film debut, Sound of Metal, as well as Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for their documentary, The Truffle Hunters. On the small screen side of things, Susanna Fogel won for her work on the The Flight Attendant pilot, and Lesli Linka Glatter bagged a trophy for the Homeland series finale. Check out the full list of winners below.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-time Feature Film Director
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Fernando Frias de la Parra, I’m No Longer Here
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Darius Marder, Sound of Metal
Florian Zeller, The Father
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss, Boys State
Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, The Truffle Hunters
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, My Octopus Teacher
Benjamin Ree, The Painter and the Thief
David France, Welcome to Chechnya
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark, “Wartime”
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”
Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, “Prisoners of War”
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso, “Biscuits”
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, “The Hope that Kills You”
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”
Erin O’Malley, Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Surprise Party”
Jeff Schaffer, Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Store”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series
Susanne Bier, The Undoing
Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1835”
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “#1025 Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters”
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & ‘A Promised Land’”
Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Results”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
Stacey Angeles, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic”
Marielle Heller, What the Constitution Means to Me
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”
Spike Lee, American Utopia
Thomas Schlamme, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
David Charles, Eco Challenge, “3,2,1…Go!”
Jon Favreau, The Chef Show, “Tartine”
Ken Fuchs, Shark Tank, “1211”
Joseph Guidry, Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metal”
Rich Kim, Lego Masters, “Mega City Block”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs
Kabir Akhtar, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, “Opening Night”
Larissa Bills, On Pointe, “Showtime!”
Dean Israelite, The Astronauts, “Countdown”
Richie Keen, The Healing Powers of Dude, “Second Step: Homeroom”
Amy Schatz, We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
Steve Ayson, The Great Chase, Nike
Nisha Ganatra, #wombstories, Bodyform/Libresse
Niclas Larsson, See the Unseen, VW Touareg
Melina Matsoukas, You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre
Taika Waititi, The Letter, Coca-Cola