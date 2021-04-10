Sound of Metal, Nomadland Win DGA Awards

Sound of Metal director Darius Marder. Photo: Getty Images for ZFF

The Directors Guild of America honored the best directorial work of 2020 at Saturday night’s DGA Awards, with Chloé Zhao continuing her awards season domination and taking home the top prize for Nomadland. Also among the DGA winners were Darius Marder, for his feature film debut, Sound of Metal, as well as Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for their documentary, The Truffle Hunters. On the small screen side of things, Susanna Fogel won for her work on the The Flight Attendant pilot, and Lesli Linka Glatter bagged a trophy for the Homeland series finale. Check out the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-time Feature Film Director

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Fernando Frias de la Parra, I’m No Longer Here

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Darius Marder, Sound of Metal

Florian Zeller, The Father

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss, Boys State

Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, The Truffle Hunters

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, My Octopus Teacher

Benjamin Ree, The Painter and the Thief

David France, Welcome to Chechnya

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark, “Wartime”

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, “Prisoners of War”

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso, “Biscuits”

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, “The Hope that Kills You”

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”

Erin O’Malley, Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Surprise Party”

Jeff Schaffer, Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Store”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Susanne Bier, The Undoing

Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1835”

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “#1025 Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters”

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & ‘A Promised Land’”

Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Results”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Stacey Angeles, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic”

Marielle Heller, What the Constitution Means to Me

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

Spike Lee, American Utopia

Thomas Schlamme, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

David Charles, Eco Challenge, “3,2,1…Go!”

Jon Favreau, The Chef Show, “Tartine”

Ken Fuchs, Shark Tank, “1211”

Joseph Guidry, Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metal”

Rich Kim, Lego Masters, “Mega City Block”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

Kabir Akhtar, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, “Opening Night”

Larissa Bills, On Pointe, “Showtime!”

Dean Israelite, The Astronauts, “Countdown”

Richie Keen, The Healing Powers of Dude, “Second Step: Homeroom”

Amy Schatz, We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Steve Ayson, The Great Chase, Nike

Nisha Ganatra, #wombstories, Bodyform/Libresse

Niclas Larsson, See the Unseen, VW Touareg

Melina Matsoukas, You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre

Taika Waititi, The Letter, Coca-Cola