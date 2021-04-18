Jeopardy! to Continue Its Jock Streak With Guest Host Joe Buck

Photo: FilmMagic

What’s our favorite sport you ask? Why it’s quiz shows, of course. Jeopardy! is a competitive sport, and if you don’t believe us, just look at their lineup of interim hosts following the death of Alex Trebek. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently wrapped up his two-week stint as host, and on Saturday, April 17, the New York Post reported that sports announcer Joe Buck will host Jeopardy! at some point this summer. Buck has been the World Series announcer on Fox since 1996 and has been the voice of the NFL for the network since 2002. Now that jocks have made television’s long-running bastion of geekdom their own, we propose a swap: Make Jeopardy! winners play football.