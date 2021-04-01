It’s the season of Steven. Current Oscar nominee and Minari actor Steven Yeun, who recently announced he would star alongside Ali Wong in her new Netflix project, Beef, is now also in talks to join Oscar winner Jordan Peele’s next film, according to Deadline. Keke Palmer (everyone’s favorite fake sister) has already signed on to the upcoming Universal project, and two-time Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya is reportedly in negotiations to star as well. While Peele has a history with horror (hello, Get Out and Us), no information on the genre or plot of this next movie has yet been shared. Peele will write and direct the film in addition to co-producing with Ian Cooper from their Monkeypaw Productions company. The project is currently set for a summer release on July 22, 2022.
God Is Good: Steven Yeun May Star in a Jordan Peele Movie
Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images