Hustlers’ Lorene Scafaria is Joining the Succession Crew

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Lorene Scafaria, writer and director of Hustlers and The Meddler, appears to be directing an episode of Succession season 3. Scafaria posted a photo of Succession video village to her Instagram, with the caption “Family time w/ the Roys.” (For the uninitiated, video village is that place on a movie set with all the TV monitors, as seen in MTV’s Making the Video.) The thing about multi-hyphenates is that they could be on set for any number of reasons. When working in TV, Scafaria usually serves as a director only, but she has been known to write an ep or two. She directed multiple episode of New Girl, and served as a writer on one episode of Childrens Hospital, of all things. Scafaria writes, directs, does a little acting, and probably could serve as a decent COVID compliance officer. Scafaria seemed to confirm that she was on set for Succession s3 as a director on Twitter.

The latest season of Succession has been in the works since the dawn of time, it feels like. In 2020, showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong said he hoped to be filming in New York before Christmas. But talks were preliminary, and then the country suffered a few more waves of the virus. Armstrong also said at the time that writing was going slower than it would with a tighter deadline, telling Variety ﻿“I’m probably making no more progress than if I’d had six weeks instead of the six months that we’ve had.” Fans have been waiting to see how Kendall Roy’s power play will shake out since the season 2 finale in October of 2019.