Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Last week, Moulin Rouge! star Karen Olivo left the show in protest of abuse allegations made against producer Scott Rudin earlier this month. “The silence about Scott Rudin? Unacceptable,” she said. “That’s the easy one, y’all. That’s a monster.” By contrast, many felt Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, the stars of Rudin’s hot-ticket Broadway revival The Music Man, were disappointedly quiet about the accusations that Rudin physically and psychologically harassed his subordinates throughout his career. On Sunday, Foster finally addressed the allegations, detailed in an April 7 Hollywood Reporter story, and Rudin’s decision to step away from his Broadway productions on Saturday. Said the Younger star about Rudin’s exit: “The only positive outcome is the one that is happening.”

Foster weighed in on the situation Sunday in an Instagram Live conversation with fellow stage performer Beth Nicely, according to the Hollywood Reporter. THR had previously reported Foster had threatened to leave The Music Man if Rudin didn’t step away. “I am so honored to be a part of The Music Man and I can’t wait to create an incredible, safe, inclusive, loving environment for everyone involved, and that I all I care about moving forward,” said the actress.

“I apologize if it seems like I wasn’t actively trumpeting my feelings, but I felt like the noise of — I couldn’t get a clear mind, and I really needed to step away,” explained Foster. “I never had to deal with anything like this before, and I think 46 years on this Earth deserves that. I’m mature enough to be able to take the time, and I think people should allow it. I really am excited about returning to Broadway, and may we just continue the change and that’s all I’m going to say. I just feel, really, it’s an unbelievably unfortunate situation, but the only positive outcome is the one that is happening.” Added Foster, “And I know Hugh feels exactly the same way.”

In his announcement about stepping away from his current productions, which, before the shutdown, were To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, and The Book of Mormon, Rudin apologized for his alleged years and years of abusive behavior. Said the producer, “Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly.”