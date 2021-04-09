Taylor Swift Releases 6 New Tracks From the Vault, As a Treat

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

Sure, William Shakespeare wrote King Lear during a plague, but Taylor Swift has now released three albums in the past year alone, so truly, who is the lyric genius now? The pop star is taking us back to 2008, with not only the rerelease of her Grammy Award–winning album Fearless, but with six brand-new tracks on top of that. From features with Keith Urban and Maren Morris to a blast of drama from the past, Miss Taylor Swift is really going back to her roots for this and, in the best possible way, it’s all too much for our hearts to handle. So put down the phone, delete the text to your ex–high school sweetheart, and let’s wallow in some sweet 2000s nostalgia together below:

Featuring a collab with country-pop star and Swift’s Reputation tour-mateMaren Morris, “You All Over Me” is for wistful days of looking out your window yearning for past relationships. “Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here / But no amount of freedom gets you clean / I’ve still got you all over me.”

In the words of Sophie Turner, “It’s not NOT a bop.” Taylor Swift lets petty Taylor out of the vault for some fun in “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which is rumored to be about none other than Joe Jonas himself. Fans even pointed out that Miss Swift says “Mr.” 27 times, matching the infamous story (legend!) of when Joe broke up with Taylor in a 27-second phone call.

It’s really heartbreak central over here with “We Were Happy.”

Now, here’s Keith Urban’s feature. It’s definitely good, but also, imagine if Nicole Kidman laid down some track for this. We know she has the chops.

“Don’t you smile at me and ask me how I’ve been / Don’t you say you’ve missed me if you don’t want me again / You don’t know how much I feel I love you still.” Miss Swift, where do we send the therapy bills?

Taylor Swifts bids us a “Bye Bye Baby,” but buckle up everyone, because we’ve still got four more of these rerecording releases to get through.