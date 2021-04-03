Taylor Swift Announces Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Tracklist (Decoded Version)

Photo: CBS via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has really been channeling a certain Swiftian sweet spot between devious trickster 1960s Batman villain and Carmen Sandiego lately, what with all her clues and vaults and cracking the codes in the lead-up to her first fully re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version). What can we say? The gal loves to get cryptic. But Swifties are like the World War II codebreakers of fandoms, and they were able to solve her latest cypher, well, swiftly. So on April 3, Swift rewarded her fans by tweeting the full tracklist for the upcoming 27-track album. It features six “from the vault” tracks and features assists from Maren Morris, Colbie Caillat, and Keith Urban. Props to you, gumshoes.

You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. 👏👏👏 Here’s the full track list, my friends. pic.twitter.com/lC3awlRmm2 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021

Here is the full track list:

1. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

2. Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)

3. Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

4. Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)

5. White Horse (Taylor’s Version)

6. You Belong with Me (Taylor’s Version)

7. Breathe (Taylor’s Version) (Featuring Colbie Caillat)

8. Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)

9. You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)

10. The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)

11. Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)

12. The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)

13. Change (Taylor’s Version)

14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)

15. Untouchable (Taylor’s Version)

16. Forever & Always (Piano Version) (Taylor’s Version)

17. Come in with the Rain (Taylor’s Version)

18. Superstar (Taylor’s Version)

19. The Other Side of the Door (Taylor’s Version)

20. Today Was a Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)

21. You All Over Me (from the Vault) (Featuring Maren Morris)

22. Mr. Perfectly Fine (from the Vault)

23. We Were Happy (from the Vault)

24. That’s When (from the Vault) (Featuring Keith Urban)

25. Don’t You (from the Vault)

26. Bye Bye Baby (from the Vault)

27. Bonus Track: Love Story (Taylor’s Version) - Elvira Remix